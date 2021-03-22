ACE animal shelter receives help from Rotary Club Mijas International

SUPPORT for ACE Animal Shelter Mijas from local Rotarians.

Members of the Rotary Club Mijas International visited the Ace Animal Shelter Mijas (and met with Fabienne Paques, who founded the ACE/SHIN shelters in 1991) to deliver 210 vaccines for Rabies and Kennel cough for the abandoned dogs at the shelter who need to be vaccinated before adoption.

At the shelters currently 650 dogs are living, while 500 abandoned dogs a year find a place in the shelter.

The veterinary clinic at the shelter which is manned by a permanent vet works seven days a week to cope with 650 dogs.

In the recent stormy weather part of the shelter was flooded and the dogs staying there were in great danger, with damage to the building and the food supply and the sad death of 22 animals.

The cost of treatment was way above budget as many dogs needed medication and the massive impact of coronavirus and the unpredictable health crisis is having on the charity’s vital work with funds greatly reduced.

The organisation needs the support of volunteers, people walking the dogs and financial support as well as food and warm blankets for the dogs at ACE/SHIN, Diseminado la Rosa 59, 29649 La Cala de Mijas (http://www.ace-charity.org/).

