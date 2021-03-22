ONCE again, the Government of the United Arab Emirates has sent a huge amount of protective material and face masks weighing 12,500 kilos to the Marbella Council.

As was done in 2020, 350,000 masks will be placed in packs of 10 and distributed to the 35,000 registered residents of Marbella aged over 60.

The balance of 550,000 masks will be distributed free of charge to vulnerable groups and those who continue to work on the front line fighting the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Care homes and school centres will be some of the first to receive that balance of free masks and others such as taxi drivers and people working in public transport will also be included as although the vaccines are already rolling out, the use of masks and other protective equipment is still necessary.

Gloves and protective overalls have also been received in this latest delivery from the UAE and Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz pledged that all of these items will be distributed to those who need them the most.

She also thanked the state on the Arabian Peninsula for its great effort in supplying a total of more than 30,000 kilos of face masks and equipment since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic showing the close relationship that the City has with the UAE.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “900,000 face masks gifted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates”.