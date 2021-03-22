IF you have a child aged between 16 weeks and three years and are resident in Estepona, then it is now possible to register for a nursery place.

Those who already have children at one of the five nurseries in the municipality have until Friday March 26 to visit the office of the Department of Education at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre or the Mayor’s Office in Cancelada between 8am and 2.30pm to confirm registration.

From April 1 until the end of that month, those who want their children to attend nursery for the first time can apply for a place either in person at the two offices above or by downloading the forms at www.juntadeandalucia.es/educación/portals/web/escolarizacion/0-a-3-anos.

For the academic year 2021/22, a total of 370 places are available of which 190 are newly awarded: 50 for children under one year of age, 85 for one-year-olds and 55 for two-year-olds.

These places will be distributed as follows at the available nurseries: El Mar (95), Los Pitufos (115), Cancelada (74), El Nido (51) and Calancha (35).

The average day will last from 7.30am until 5pm to include morning class and dining room service and advice will be available for new parents who may find the experience of having a child daunting.

For more information you can email educacion@stepona.es or call 952 809 000 extensions 1329, 1330 or 1336.

