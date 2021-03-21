Woman Falls 60ft From Top of Cliff and Survives to Call 999

A WOMAN who fell 60ft off the top of a cliff at 2.30 am survived the fall and was able to call for an ambulance.

The 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she went walking with a torch at 2.30 am on Saturday and fell off a cliff. A police investigation has been launched following the woman being found close to the seafront at the bottom of Cornwall Avenue in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

The incident is not believed to have involved anyone else and the victim was still conscious after the terrifying fall.

A Sussex Police spokesman has said: “Officers are seeking information from residents and drivers in Peacehaven after a woman was found seriously injured at the base of seafront cliffs. At 4 am today emergency services were called to the seafront at the bottom of Cornwall Avenue, Peacehaven, after a 21-year-old local woman had been found lying there with serious injuries.”

“The woman was conscious and had phoned the ambulance service herself telling them she was there and had fallen. She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. The incident is currently being treated as unexplained although not suspicious and an investigation is underway.”

Claire Gill, Detective Cheif Inspector said: “From our inquiries so far it appears that the young woman had walked along nearby Arundel Road, then across the main A259 South Coast Road and into Cornwall Avenue, then falling from the top of the cliff, some 60 feet.”

“At this time there is no evidence of any third party involvement but we are making inquiries in the area and would like to hear from anyone with information. We would particularly like residents in that area to check any dashcam or doorbell footage for the period between 2.30 am and 4 am so that we can see if it contains anything that might help the investigation.”

“The woman, who is white, has blonde hair and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and was carrying a torch. If you can help please contact us either by calling 101 or online, quoting Operation Middle.”

