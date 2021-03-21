Watch this space

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Watch this space
ON HOLD: Age Concern Costa Calida waiting for Covid restrictions to be lifted Photo credit: Age Concern

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA announced that the Take That Tribute at Zambuca Restaurante in Mazarron has been cancelled.

“We had hoped to reschedule this but due to unforeseen circumstances this has not been possible,” the charity announced

“We will be planning future events when restrictions are lifted both in Camposol and Puerto de Mazarron, so please watch this space.”

-- Advertisement --

Sponsorship money for the New Year’s Day Sponsored Swim is still arriving and has now reached €3,353.72.

“Although normal monthly activities have been put on hold, we are still here for advice and information, shopping and medicine collection, so give us a call if you need help,” Age Concern said.

For an in-person chat with one of their team the Camposol Drop in Centre will be open on Tuesdays between 10am and 1pm by appointment only (telephone 634 344 589).


Enquiries: 634 344 589; Volunteer Coordinator: 634 312 516

Lifeline Puerto de Mazarron Area: 634 325 408; Equipment Loan: 634 306 927.  Lines are open between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch this space.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleParents face 11 months in prison for refusing to send children to school
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here