AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA announced that the Take That Tribute at Zambuca Restaurante in Mazarron has been cancelled.

“We had hoped to reschedule this but due to unforeseen circumstances this has not been possible,” the charity announced

“We will be planning future events when restrictions are lifted both in Camposol and Puerto de Mazarron, so please watch this space.”

Sponsorship money for the New Year’s Day Sponsored Swim is still arriving and has now reached €3,353.72.

“Although normal monthly activities have been put on hold, we are still here for advice and information, shopping and medicine collection, so give us a call if you need help,” Age Concern said.

For an in-person chat with one of their team the Camposol Drop in Centre will be open on Tuesdays between 10am and 1pm by appointment only (telephone 634 344 589).

Enquiries: 634 344 589; Volunteer Coordinator: 634 312 516

Lifeline Puerto de Mazarron Area: 634 325 408; Equipment Loan: 634 306 927. Lines are open between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

