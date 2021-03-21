Watch Taken by Nazis from Catalan Man Returned After 70 Years

A WATCH taken from a Catalan man by the Nazis has been returned after 70 years.

The reunion came about after a display of items taken from prisoners by the Nazis at Cataluña’s Memorial Museum of Exile.

The show had displayed more than 3,000 items taken by the Nazis, including the watch taken from Joan Llado, a Catalan native.

Around a tenth of the objects in the Memorial Museum of Exile belonged to Catalan and Spanish victims, with 1,904 Catalans having been killed by the Nazis.

The family of Joan Llado got in touch with an organisation who told them about the watch, which was returned to the family.

Born in Manresa on December 13, 1914, Llado was a Catalan exile who fought during the Second World War. Shortly after leaving Spain following the Spanish Civil War, he was arrested in France before being imprisoned and dying.

According to reports, there have been other organisations working in Cataluña in recent years, including the government, to keep historical memory alive and return lost items to the relatives of their original owners who they were removed from.

