Volunteers Hand out More Than 37,000 Kilos of Food to Malaga’s Needy

The Integracion Para la Vida (INPAVI) association has handed out around 37,000 kilos of food to 450 families in Palma-Palmilla, Malaga.

Liliana Ibañez, coordinator of the INPAVI project area in Malaga, said organising the food deliveries takes around a week, from ordering the products, which are funded by the European Aid Fund for the Most Needy (FEAD), before they are then distributed.

She said: “In this program we have people who are with us year after year, but also families who before this crisis had no financial problems, but who have now been unemployed or are self-employed and have ‘eaten’ all their savings. They are asking for food for the first time and some arrive with great sadness or, unfortunately, in tears.”

The deliveries involve 180 volunteers from the entity. Ms Ibañez said: “When we train our volunteers we tell them that this is not a supermarket, that the person has to be given their food and that’s it… we have to serve with a smile.”

She added that as well as handing out food, the organisation has now begun providing other items, including clothes.

The coordinator also said the number of people the association has been having to help has doubled.

The charity hands out the food deliveries to families every three months in Malaga.

