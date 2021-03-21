Valencian Man Arrested For Attempting To Snatch Baby

VALENCIAN man arrested for attempting to snatch a baby out of a car

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning, March 20 after he forcibly tried to snatch a 1-year-old baby girl from a car in Valencia city. The baby’s parents told Local Police that the man opened the door of their parked car on Calle Mosen Febrer at around 11:35am and tried to pull the infant for the vehicle. After they tussled with the man, he fled the scene empty-handed.

A short time later, a couple waiting at a bus stop reported an individual matching the would-be kidnapper’s description. According to the couple, a stranger approached them on Calle San Vicente and began touching the girl. After her boyfriend warned him off, they reported the incident to patrolling officers.

With the description provided, the officers were able to locate the suspect almost immediately. According to police sources, the man, who is of Romanian nationality, suffers from mental health difficulties; when the officers apprehended him, they reported that he seemed confused, had an absent gaze and was uttering nonsensical expressions.

After being detained by agents of the Third District Unit of the Local Police of Valencia, the 22-year-old was transferred to the Psychiatry unit of the General Hospital where he will receive treatment.

