Valencia Requests The Use Of The Sputnik Vaccine

VALENCIA requests the use of the Russian Sputnik V Covid vaccine

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has tasked the Health Minister Ana Barcelo with requesting the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the American Johnson & Johnson jab when the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) meets on Monday, March 22.

“We want all possible resources to be used and that is why we will ask the Government to study including” these other vaccines in the portfolio of drugs against Covid-19, sources from the Presidency confirmed. We must not forget that by the end of April, “we have almost 1 million doses assured”, therefore, if this portfolio could be expanded with more drugs from Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson, “we would be in a position to tackle a mass vaccination.”

-- Advertisement --



The president also confirmed yesterday that the vaccination of teaching staff will go ahead as planned next week, and that health authorities will redouble their efforts so that the process might be completed in four days rather than five.

“The objective is to finish the process as soon as possible, taking advantage of the days of Holy Wednesday and Thursday (March 31 and April 1),” said Puig.

Teachers will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab as Spain reintroduces its use on March 24 following a temporary suspension sue to fears it may be related to blood clots. However, rigorous testing has shown that no correlation can be found between the vaccine and the adverse health reactions.

“All the evaluation entities have followed the criteria of the European Medicines Agency and confirm that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective and safe,” the president said.

He added that “with this and the rest of the vaccines, post-vaccination surveillance and monitoring systems will be maintained at all times.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Requests The Use Of The Sputnik Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.