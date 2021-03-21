VACCINOLOGISTS urge Spanish politicians to get the AstraZeneca jab to build public confidence

The president of the Spanish Association of Vaccinology, Amos Rojas García has proposed that all politicians should be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab in order to increase the confidence of the public in the vaccination. Experts believe the image of the UK-developed jab has been severely damaged after its use was temporarily suspended following fears that it may lead to life-threatening blood clots. The European Medicines Agency has assured that the jab is safe and effective, and Spain will begin reusing it on March 24.

But Amós García Rojas, an epidemiologist and vaccinologist, has warned that unless drastic action is taken, Spaniards will begin refusing the controversial jab, as is already happening in the UK.

“After everything that happened with the Oxford vaccine (AstraZeneca), we have to re-generate confidence in it. And I think that a successful strategy would be for our politicians, all of them, to contribute by getting vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter on March 20.

Doubts about AstraZeneca have led politicians in other countries to get vaccinated with it, such as the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson and France’s, Jean Castex. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has also announced his intention to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

