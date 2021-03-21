Vaccine Expert Claims The EU Is ‘Completely Useless’

UK VACCINE expert claims that EU is ‘completely useless’ at Covid tracking

A leading vaccine expert in the UK has dismissed as “completely useless” the EU’s attempts to track Covid outbreaks and has warned that inept monitoring and sequencing of mutant coronavirus strains poses a real threat to global health. Sir John Bell, a prominent member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine team, said that the South African variant in particular is worrying as it has shown some resistance to vaccinations, and the lack of proper genome sequencing in Europe means that this mutation is the “biggest risk” to the UK.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Sir John said of the EU’s tracking: ‘They’re hopeless. Completely hopeless. It’s really not going well in Europe.’

‘We think the AstraZeneca vaccine is pretty good at reducing transmissions, but not with the South Africa strain.

‘And I think the same will be true with Johnson and Pfizer and everybody else.

‘I think our biggest risk in the UK will be that South Africa gets to us from the European continent, where there’s quite a lot of it now.’

The esteemed expert added that countries such as France who continue to refuse to use the AstraZeneca vaccine are causing widespread confusion and a lack of confidence in the entire vaccination process.

He told the BBC: ‘It doesn’t make any sense. The whole thing looks completely crackers. They are changing the rules almost every week.

‘They are really damaging people’s confidence in vaccines generally – not just the AstraZeneca vaccine.’

