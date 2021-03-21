UK Vet Has ‘Strong Suspicion’ Covid-19 Mutation From Humans To Pets Creates Heart Issues.

A UK vet has warned there is a ‘strong suspicion’ of Covid-19 mutations being transmitted from humans to pets, creating heart issues in the animals.

Vets are warning of a possible link between a new variant of coronavirus and heart problems in cats and dogs after an increase in pets being presented with myocarditis at a specialist veterinary hospital in Buckinghamshire during the pandemic’s second wave.

-- Advertisement --



“We don’t want to spread panic unnecessarily, especially because at the moment we have a strong suspicion of transmission from human to pet, but not vice versa – and we don’t know this for sure. But vets ought to be aware of this so that they can start testing if they suspect a potential case of Covid infection,” said Luca Ferasin, a cardiologist at the Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre (RVRC) in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, who led the research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Luca Ferasin co-authored a new report on Covid-19 infections in pets, warned this week that they “have a strong suspicion of transmission from human to pet, but not vice versa.”

In the report, Ferasin documented “a sudden increased number of domestic dogs and cats presented with myocarditis” at his veterinary centre between December 2020 and February 2021, and noted that the surge coincided with the rise of a Covid-19 variant in the UK.

“None of these patients with myocarditis had a previous history of heart disease,” revealed Ferasin, however he urged further studies to investigate the “likelihood of pet-to-pet transmission, as well as pet-to-human transmission of the B.1.1.7 [coronavirus] variant.”

In January, at least three gorillas in an American zoo tested positive for Covid-19 in what was suspected to be the first case of human to animal transmission, while in February at least one South Korean cat tested positive for the virus – prompting Seoul to start testing pets.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Vet Has ‘Strong Suspicion’ Covid-19 Mutation From Humans To Pets Creates Heart Issues”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.