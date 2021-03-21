POLICE in the UK have discovered 83 stolen dogs during a raid.

The UK police found the stolen dogs during the raid as part of an investigation into stolen pets.

According to reports, the animals were found during an almost 10-hour search of West Meadows travellers’ site in Ipswich on Saturday.

Officers, who found dogs of different breeds and ages, arrested six people on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

Suffolk Police said it was working with other forces to reunite the pets with their owners.

Detective Chief Supterintendent Eamonn Bridger said pet thefts thefts had “become a particular problem across the entire country since the first lockdown began 12 months ago.”

“I know many victims of these crimes will be anxious to know whether or not we have recovered their pet.

“I would like to reassure them that we are working as quickly as possible to identify who all the dogs belong to and aim to reunite them with their owners as soon as we can.”

Two men aged 34, a 38-year-old man and three women aged 35, 41, and 46 remain in police custody.

Officers also found “multiple breaches” of Covid regulations at the site, and gave fines to four people, with several others orders to stay away from the site.

Police said the order is now in place to “minimise the likelihood of any further crime or disorder.”

It gives officers the power to exclude a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours.

The news comes following an increase in UK animal thefts.

