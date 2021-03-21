UK Has Third Consecutive Record Day For Covid Jabs

With “26 jabs a second”, the UK has its third consecutive record day administering covid vaccinations.

NHS England has another record day, the third in a row, vaccinating the “equivalent of the entire adult populations of Liverpool, Southampton and Oxford combined.”

873,784 people received their jab over a space of 24 hours, and NHS England has now revealed that on Saturday they administered the jab at a rate of 26 per second.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “In just one day we vaccinated the equivalent of the entire adult populations of Liverpool, Southampton and Oxford combined.”

The figure means that more than 2.24 million people have received the jab in the last three days, and approximately 1.3% of the population have received it in the last 24 hours.

Boris Johnson Tweeted: “A huge thank you to everyone involved and please come forward to get your jab when you are invited to do so.”

