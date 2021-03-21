Trump Adviser Says Former President Looking To Launch Social Media Platform

By
Chris King
-
0
Trump Adviser Says Former President Looking To Launch Social Media Platform
Trump Adviser Says Former President Looking To Launch Social Media Platform. image: wikimedia

Trump Adviser Says The Former President Looking To Launch His Own Social Media Platform

Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s senior advisor, told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday 21 that the former president is looking to launch his own social media platform in the coming months, but that he is not at liberty to say any more about it at the moment.

Miller claimed that Trump has held meetings at his Mar-a-Lago home about the project, and has spoken with “numerous companies” who have approached him, suggesting that if Trump goes ahead with his platform that it would attract “tens of millions of people”.

-- Advertisement --

Miller told Fox News, “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform”.

He continued, “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does”.

Mr Trump has been sending tweet-like statements through his office to reporters after being permanently banned from his preferred platform of Twitter since January, accused of posting false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and for his comments after the US Capitol assault on January 6.


The former president still continues to claim that he won the election, including in a statement just yesterday, Saturday, in which he claimed the election was “illegitimate”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Adviser Says Former President Looking To Launch Social Media Platform”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleUK Vet Has ‘Strong Suspicion’ Covid-19 Mutation From Humans To Pets Creates Heart Issues
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here