Trump Adviser Says Former President Looking To Launch Social Media Platform

Trump Adviser Says The Former President Looking To Launch His Own Social Media Platform

Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s senior advisor, told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday 21 that the former president is looking to launch his own social media platform in the coming months, but that he is not at liberty to say any more about it at the moment.

Miller claimed that Trump has held meetings at his Mar-a-Lago home about the project, and has spoken with “numerous companies” who have approached him, suggesting that if Trump goes ahead with his platform that it would attract “tens of millions of people”.

Miller told Fox News, “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform”.

He continued, “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does”.

Mr Trump has been sending tweet-like statements through his office to reporters after being permanently banned from his preferred platform of Twitter since January, accused of posting false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and for his comments after the US Capitol assault on January 6.

The former president still continues to claim that he won the election, including in a statement just yesterday, Saturday, in which he claimed the election was “illegitimate”.

