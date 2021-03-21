THREE people have died in a traffic accident in Pontevedra.

According to police, three people died following the Pontevedra traffic accident.

The accident took place in Pontevedra, north west Spain, when a woman the car the three people were in collided with another vehicle, whose driver has been seriously injured.

-- Advertisement --



A woman and her two children, a teenager and a 6-year-old boy, have died in the accident.

The three are said to be residents of Salvaterra do Miño in Pontevedra, while the accident took place at kilometre 6 of the PO-510, by Salceda de Caselas.

The events occurred last night, when the car in which the three were traveling collided with another vehicle, the driver of which has been seriously injured and has been transferred to a Hospital Alvaro Cunqueiro center in Vigo.

Firefighters from the O Baixo Miño said that the members of the Prevention, Fire Fighting and Rescue Service worked to free the three trapped people, two of the deceased and the driver of the other vehicle involved.

The Galicia emergency services learned of the accident at 10 pm and requested the intervention of the Urxencias Sanitarias of Galicia, the Firefighters of O Baixo Miño, officers from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police and of the Group of Volunteers from the Civil Protection service of Salceda de Caselas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Die in Traffic Accident in Pontevedra”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.