The PSOE Is Ready To Bring Anti-Trafficking Legislation To Spain

THE PSOE is ready to bring anti-trafficking legislation into force in Spain

Just days after the Minister of Equality Irene Montero announced that she had begun working on a comprehensive law against trafficking, the PSOE held a conference on the ‘Fight Against Trafficking and Prostitution’ on Sunday, March 21. The secretary of Equality of the PSOE and first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, presented at the conference and said she plans to introduce the new legislation after the May 4 elections.

“The best thing that can happen to women who live in Madrid is that equality is not cut, that the funds of the State Pact against Gender Violence are truly applied, that they never bend the agenda that our country has to carry out” said the socialist leader.

Calvo stressed the need to implement legislation that protects the human rights of women and that “prevents prostitution in our country”, which is the “only way” to work internationally against trafficking in women and minors for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

She added that the PSOE feels “proud” and “prepared to bring to this country legislation that prevents this horror.”

“Make no mistake, there is trafficking because there is prostitution. If there is no prostitution, there is no trafficking,” Calvo said. She added that the law must not only help women get out of prostitution but prevent them from reaching it in the first place, and that policies and procedures must be put in place to offer women and girls alternative opportunities for employment and education.

They must have a chance at “real work, because prostitution is not work, it is slavery,” she concluded.

