Tehran Vows To Bomb US Military Base In America And Kill Top General

Intelligence officials in the US have revealed that in January the National Security Agency intercepted communications from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in Tehran in which they said Iran was threatening to target Fort McNair, near Washington DC, and kill the Army’s vice chief of staff, General Joseph M. Martin, in a “USS Cole-style attack”.

The USS Cole attack was a suicide attack that took place in October 2000 in the Yemeni port of Aden, in which a small boat pulled up alongside the Navy destroyer, and exploded, killing 17 sailors.

The intercepted chatter apparently involved discussions on how to avenge the US assassination in Baghdad in January 2020, of top Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, the former Quds leader, with Tehran’s top commanders reportedly unhappy about the lack of success that their recent attacks on US targets in Iraq have had.

Fort McNair, which sits alongside Washington’s bustling newly-developed Waterfront District, is one of the oldest US military bases in the country, and is the residence of General Joseph M. Martin.

The intelligence officials stated that threats of the type uncovered against the General are one of the reasons that the Army has been pushing for more security around Fort McNair, referring to a virtual meeting in January when the commander of the Military District of Washington Army, Major General Omar Jones, cited “credible and specific” threats against military leaders who live on the base.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader speaking on state TV today, Sunday 21, said that Iran does not trust the promises made by the US relating to the lifting of sanctions against Iran, and that unless those sanctions were lifted then Tehran would not comply with the commitments laid out in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Khamenei said, “We trusted America at the time of former US President Barack Obama, and fulfilled our commitments. But they didn’t. The Americans said on paper that sanctions will be lifted, but they didn’t lift sanctions in practice. Their promises have no credibility for us”.

