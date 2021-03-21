Strictly star Aj Pritchard’s Girlfriend Suffers Third-Degree Burns After Online Stunt Goes Badly Wrong.

Strictly star AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, 23, suffered third-degree burns after a blazing wine bottle exploded in her face, setting her hair and clothing alight.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional doused the flames himself and called the emergency services, but was informed an ambulance would take a while to arrive so he and younger brother Curtis Pritchard decided to rush Abbie to A&E themselves.

A source said: “Abbie was shocked and in a great deal of pain but AJ sprang into action to put out the fire with a wet tea towel. He was terrified himself but he did all he could to stop her from burning.” Professional dancer Abbie, 23, suffered horrific third-degree burns and was in extreme pain as doctors fought to save her face and arms from severe scarring. Since the accident, she has made 20 hospital visits, three skin grafts have been performed and she now fears for her career.

The incident happened after the pair filmed a “life hack” video for their one million Instagram followers which showed how to cut a glass bottle in half to be used as a vase. This involved dipping a rope in a flammable chemical, wrapping it around the bottle and lighting a flame to it.

The couple’s attempt at cutting the bottle sparked a fireball that engulfed Abbie who was leaning over a worktop, the bottle blew up in her face with her hair and clothing catching alight.

The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “AJ and Abbie were stuck at home during the lockdown and, like many people, started making social media videos to pass the time. But this tutorial went horribly wrong. Abbie’s whole upper body went up in flames. It all happened very quickly. It was like something from a horror film.”

Since the accident, AJ has been Abbie’s carer and together they have been urging their followers NOT to try the hack, viewed by over 7 million people on youtube. The pair have been off social media while Abbie makes her recovery.

