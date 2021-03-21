Spain’s Tourism Minister Does NOT Consider European Tourists “An Element Of Risk”.

The Minister of Industry and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has said that the arrival in Spain of tourists from the rest of the European Union “is not an element of risk “since the mobility, amount of travellers, “is very low”.

“Last month 400,000 international travellers came when in a normal month we can be talking about 4, 5 and even 6 million,” Maroto said in an interview on La Sexta. The German government plans to extend the current lockdown through April, according to a draft of the document that will be presented to the federal states on Monday by Angela Merkle.

The document does not contemplate any type of relief from the restrictions in the face of “a new high infection process.”

Latest news for UK holidaymakers

Spain’s Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto has said the UK government COULD lift quarantine for travellers returning from Spain in 10 days’ time giving new hope for holidays. She said the British Government has given a period of ten days for the review of the quarantine imposed on travellers from Spain.

She said that Spain has already presented safe air corridors with the aim of “lifting it earlier” since the epidemiological data of holiday areas where the British usually travel are “at low risk” and even “better” than the United Kingdom, as is the case of the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and Andalusia.

