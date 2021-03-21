Schools Tells Parents To Wear ‘Less Skimpy Outfits’

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Schools Tells Parents To Wear ‘Less Skimpy Outfits’
Schools Tells Parents To Wear ‘Less Skimpy Outfits’ Image Credit: University of California, Berkeley

SCHOOL tells parents to wear ‘less skimpy outfits’ when dropping off and collecting their children

Parents with children at one UK school have been outraged after an information booklet entitled ‘Playground Etiquette’ was sent home asking them to cover up when dropping off and collecting their kids. Seymour Primary School claims that many mums are setting a ‘bad example’ by turning up at the gates in pyjamas and revealing clothes that ‘look like underwear.’

Co-head teachers Carol Collins and Emma Eardley issued a statement, saying: ‘In response to increasing numbers of parents wearing pyjamas and, at times revealing clothing that looked like underwear, the school issued a note asking parents to consider dressing more appropriately.

-- Advertisement --

‘Whilst well intended as guidance, the school acknowledges the wording could have been less prescriptive.’

However, not all parents were annoyed by the ‘harsh tone’ of the letter, with several mums claiming it was high time something was done about the appearance of some of the mothers at the school gates.

One said: ‘I’ve seen mums in dressing gowns and slippers, and one wearing a see-through mini skirt and crop top on a cold, spring day — you could literally see everything.


‘Another mum was showing such a full cleavage in a V-neck top that nobody knew where to look.’
_____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Schools Tells Parents To Wear ‘Less Skimpy Outfits’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleWatch Taken by Nazis from Catalan Man Returned After 70 Years
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here