Schools Tells Parents To Wear ‘Less Skimpy Outfits’

SCHOOL tells parents to wear ‘less skimpy outfits’ when dropping off and collecting their children

Parents with children at one UK school have been outraged after an information booklet entitled ‘Playground Etiquette’ was sent home asking them to cover up when dropping off and collecting their kids. Seymour Primary School claims that many mums are setting a ‘bad example’ by turning up at the gates in pyjamas and revealing clothes that ‘look like underwear.’

Co-head teachers Carol Collins and Emma Eardley issued a statement, saying: ‘In response to increasing numbers of parents wearing pyjamas and, at times revealing clothing that looked like underwear, the school issued a note asking parents to consider dressing more appropriately.

‘Whilst well intended as guidance, the school acknowledges the wording could have been less prescriptive.’

However, not all parents were annoyed by the ‘harsh tone’ of the letter, with several mums claiming it was high time something was done about the appearance of some of the mothers at the school gates.

One said: ‘I’ve seen mums in dressing gowns and slippers, and one wearing a see-through mini skirt and crop top on a cold, spring day — you could literally see everything.

‘Another mum was showing such a full cleavage in a V-neck top that nobody knew where to look.’

