Scammers Posed As Red Cross Workers In Spain’s Costa Blanca

SCAMMERS posed as Red Cross workers to rob the elderly in Spain’s Costa Blanca

The Guardia Civil in Alicante have arrested three women and a man who gained entry to the homes of elderly people and robbed them by pretending to be Red Cross workers. The foursome is charged with belonging to a criminal organisation, theft and fraud. In addition, two of them are charged with crimes against road safety for driving without a licence, according to the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil.

Officers began the investigation on July 27 after receiving a complaint in Novelda from the son of an elderly man residing in the Alicante town of Monforte del Cid. He claimed that two women, posing to be from the Red Cross, knocked on his door and asked to come in for a glass of water. While one woman distracted the elderly gentleman, the other stole jewellery from the bedroom.

Soon after similar complaints began flooding in from the towns of Monforte del Cid and Novelda, as well as from as far afield as Torrevieja and Murcia. On one occasion, in addition to robbing cash and jewellery, the scammers also stole a credit card from a home in Torrevieja and withdrew €500 from a nearby ATM.

The Guardia Civil eventually uncovered a sophisticated crime network consisting of a 25-year-old man responsible for driving the three women, aged between 23 and 43, to the victims’ homes. All are Spanish and three were arrested in Orihuela while the fourth was nabbed in Novelda.

