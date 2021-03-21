Renfe Opens Mexico Office To Develop The Mayan Train

Renfe Opens An Office In Mexico To Develop The Mayan Train

Spanish train-operating company Renfe is opening an office in Mexico from where they develop the so-called Maya Train, a proposed 1,525km railway line that will connect Palenque with the tourist region of Cancun, and a project in which the Spanish company will act as ‘shadow operator’.

Renfe was awarded this €13.5m contract at the end of 2020, together with another Spanish company, Ineco, and, DB Engineering & Consulting, a German company, to collaborate in the development of the three-year project, as reported by Europa Press.

Renfe, according to sources, will provide these services to the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), the public entity that is promoting this priority project for the Government of Mexico, with the Mayan Train designed to transport passengers and goods, as it will connect the main regions of the Yucatan Peninsula: Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The consortium which Renfe is a part of will provide support during the infrastructure construction period and will be responsible for defining the requirements for operation and maintenance work. Likewise, it will supervise the manufacture, delivery, and commissioning of the rolling stock and all the systems until the commercial service testing period.

This project is in line with Renfe’s strategic plan of expansion into entering new international markets, having already acquired two macro-projects abroad, notably the AVE to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and the High-Speed ​​Train in Texas, America, where it has already established the Renfe of America subsidiary.

Rail Baltica, is another international project, which will install 870km of High-Speed lines to connect Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, ​​from the year 2026, again in conjunction with their Maya Train project partners.

The company is already established in France, where it offers public services in the short term, while in the medium term it continues to prepare its High-Speed ​​project with two AVE lines between Lyon and the cities of Montpellier and Marseille.

Finally, Renfe is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance to acquire 50 per cent of Leo Express, the private Czech company, which operates train and bus services in more than 100 cities in Central Europe, transporting around 2.4 million passengers annually, earning €40m in revenue.

