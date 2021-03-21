Recent news in brief from across the island of Mallorca

Temporary work

WHEN a deluge hit parts of the Levant last year, there were many generous donations to assist reconstruction and repair. Now the Arta Council will be using €28,500 from the funds donated to give temporary work to 15 people to help clean the beaches.

Closing down

AFTER caring for more than 230 elderly people infected with Covid-19, the ‘pop up’ residence of Sa Riera has said farewell to its last patient who has now returned to convalesce with her family and as rates of infection have dropped so much, it can now be closed.

Bank fraud

A SENIOR employee of a bank in Manacor has been arrested by the National Police who allege that he was part of a criminal group involved in document forgery and fraud which may have netted more than €300,000 from unsuspecting clients.

Holy disruption

A MIDDLE-AGED Cuban woman caused chaos and confusion when she started slapping one of the priests at parish church of Sant Jaume de Palma resulting in the need to call officers from the National Police to try to calm her down on more than one occasion before she was arrested.

Gender violence

DESPITE strong actions being taken by police and councils on the islands, a new report from the Gender Violence Council revealed that the Balearic Islands has the highest rate of Gender Violence in Spain although numbers reported in 2020 were less than the previous year.

Committee formed

AS part of its ongoing desire to find inexpensive social housing in Mallorca, the Balearic Government has set aside €1.8 million and appointed a committee to decide on a reasonable price to pay for empty properties seized for seven years from banks and private investors.

