Real Madrid Close The Gap To Three Points At The Top Of La Liga

It’s looking like the La Liga title race in Spain will go to the wire this season as Real Madrid went to the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos on Saturday to play Celta Vigo and came away with a 1-3 victory, which moves them to within three points of rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane’s side leapfrogs Barcelona into second place in the table, with both Atletico, and Barcelona playing on Sunday.

Karim Benzema, who just can’t stop scoring lately, scored twice and provided an assist, which means he has now scored in six consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since 2016, with the Frenchman curling a shot into the bottom corner to give Madrid the lead in the 20th minute after being released by a fine piece of play from Toni Kroos.

The German midfielder, Kroos, was again involved for the second goal, on the half-hour mark, winning the ball back on the edge of the penalty area, and allowing Benzema to dribble across the box to score his eighth goal in six matches in all competitions, with Santi Mina heading Celta back into the game just before the break after Denis Suarez floated a free-kick into the area.

Madrid piled the pressure on in the second-half, although it took a fine save from Thibaut Courtois to prevent Iago Aspas from levelling the scores, until inevitably, Benzema crowned his exceptional display by sending in a cross to Marco Asensio, who walked the ball over the line in the 4th minute of stoppage time.

