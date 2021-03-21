Queen ‘to Hire Diversity Tsar’ Following Racism Claims

THE Queen plans to hire a diversity tsar following claims of racism, according to reports.

The monarch is reportedly keen for the royal family to progress following racism claims, with the Queen planning on hiring a diversity tsar.

A source has said the move could be made to show “more needs to be done” across the households as they “haven’t seen the progress [they] would like.”

Last night a royal source said: “Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households.

“We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and more needs to be done, we can always improve.

“The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.

“Lots of measures are being considered. Certainly the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity/inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered.”

The move comes following an interview between Oprah and Prince Harry and Meghan in which Meghan alleged their son had not been given a royal title because of his skin colour.

One of the most shocking revelations from the interview was an alleged discussion between Harry and a member of the Royal Family about baby Archie’s potential skin colour, leading Meghan to allege this was the reason he had not been given a title.

The racism claims have caused international outcry, with some believing the royal family need to show they are making moves to tackle racism.

