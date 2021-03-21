Police In Search For Missing Woman Discover Body At National Trust Nature Reserve.

POLICE searching for a missing woman have found a body at a National Trust nature reserve. Bethany Edwards, 24, was reported as missing over two weeks ago.

Police called for help to find the 5″6 blonde on Friday, March 19,- and said she had links to Bedfordshire and Northampton. They told of their concern for Bethany’s welfare and asked anyone with information about where she’d been over the course of the previous fortnight to get in touch.

Tragically, the force confirmed today they found a body at a nature reserve in Sharpenhoe, Bedfordshire. The grim discovery was made just hours after their appeal for information- officers say a formal identification hasn’t yet taken place and the force have not said whether or not they are treating the death as suspicious yet.

Bedfordshire Police were asking the public for their help to find missing Bethany Edwards and were concerned for her wellbeing.

