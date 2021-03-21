POLICE in Malaga have found a man who escaped after a motorcycle chase.

Officers from the Local Police found them man following the motorcycle chase in Malaga.

The incident took place on Calle Galeno when police stopped the man on his motorbike but he drove off.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, the man sped off, driving dangerously with a woman on the back of his bike.

Officers from the Local Police reportedly followed him through the northern part of Malaga city until he drove onto the pavement and they lost him.

Police said that during the chase the man was driving recklessly and his female passenger almost fell off the back.

After police lost the motorbike, they began tracing its owner, who was a man who said he had loaned the bike to a friend.

Local Police began looking for the man and the motorbike, eventually finding him at his home.

The Investigation Group of Accidents and Reports of the Local Police of Malaga (GIAA) investigated and handed the case to the Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged crime against road safety when driving recklessly.

The motorcycle was also seized by the police and transferred to the judicial warehouse as a key part of the alleged crime.

The news comes after a woman died after being left trapped under a car in Malaga when a car crashed into a roundabout in La Virreina, hitting another vehicle.

Two other people thought to have been injured in the accident were taken to a health centre while the woman hit by the car has died.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Find Man Following Malaga Motorcycle Chase”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.