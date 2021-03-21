POLICE in Cataluña have brought down a prostitution trafficking ring.

Officers from the National Police brought down the prostitution trafficking ring in Cataluña.

Police say they have now arrested those responsible and freed seven women in Cataluña after they were trafficked across Europe to work as prostitutes.

-- Advertisement --



The arrests took place in Girona after police discovered a group of women who had been brought into the country from Romania.

According to reports, the girls were duped into coming to Spain by men who pretended to fall in love with them and asked them to move abroad, before the women were then forced to work as prostitutes.

The women were tattooed by the gang, making it clear that if they tried to leave the trafficking ring they would be killed.

Police said the gang trafficked women to Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany. Officers said the group wanted to take over prostitution in Girona, using “violence and intimidation against other women and pimps.”

Officers said they freed 18 women who had been forced into prostitution between Spain and Romania. They also searched 15 homes, arresting eight people, two of which are thought to be the leaders of the trafficking gang.

Those arrested have now been put in prison, according to the police who carried out the investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Bring Down Prostitution Trafficking Ring in Cataluña”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.