Police arrest a man accused of taking photographs of women in a toilet

THE Torremolinos Local Police have arrested a 36-year-old individual for allegedly taking photographs of women inside a public toilet with his mobile phone.

Officers were alerted by passers-by who saw the man acting suspiciously on the Los Alamos promenade and told them that an individual had taken photographs of young people inside the public bathroom located in the area.

As the police arrived, the man ran off but was observed throwing a mobile phone (which he held in his right hand) into a pile of rubble which after searching, the officer managed to recover.

Having caught the individual, they discovered that he was carrying a bag which contained binoculars and a mobile phone charger.

Convinced that he had acted contrary to the law, the man was arrested and charged with an alleged crime against privacy by the Local Police team.

