Paul McCartney Publishes His Second Children’s Book ‘Grandude’s Green Submarine’

Paul McCartney, who along with fellow Beatle, John Lennon, wrote the famous song, ‘Yellow Submarine’, has announced that he will publish his second children’s book in September, illustrated by Kathryn Durst, a story that revolves around a magical green submarine ‘Grandude’s Green Submarine’, and is the sequel to ‘Hey Grandude!’, which hit bookstores in November 2019.

The 78-year-old former Beatle said in a statement, “I’m really happy with how ‘Hey Grandude!’ was received because it was a very personal story for me. I love that it has become a book that is read to grandchildren at bedtime all over the world. I have always said that if people liked the first book and had an appetite for more, I would write new adventures”.

The story is described by the publisher as an “action-packed story, the product of a wild imagination, and fun for the whole family”.

Francesca Dow, the managing director of Penguin Random House Children in the UK, said that McCartney’s first children’s installment was “a global sensation. We’ve all fallen in love with Paul and Kathryn’s new character, Nandude. At a time when grandparents are getting more compliments than ever, ‘Grandude’s Green Submarine’ offers us the heroes we all need”.

The book’s illustrator, Kathryn Durst, also agreed that “this is the book that everyone needs right now when everyone is locked up at home and looking forward to traveling to exciting new places”.

