Linda Hall
News in Brief - Costa de Almeria
SNOW WARNING: Chains required in high areas as spring arrived Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

March snow AS predicted by Spain’s met office AEMET, the arrival of spring in Almeria was accompanied by snow in the Valle de Almanzora and Los Velez as well as areas above 700 metres. Chains were obligatory for vehicles in Alto de Velefique and Calar Alto among other mountain passes. 

Pig issues HUERCAL-OVERA town hall launched HOS, a cluster group focusing on sustainable development in line with the UN’s Agenda 2030.  The group will seek solutions for the social, economic and environmental problems involved in breeding and raising pigs that affect both local areas and countries all over the world. 

Going postal THE CCOO and UGT trade unions sent a joint communique to postal authority Correos, complaining about conditions at the Vera office.  The sorting office was over-crowded, the unions claimed, and with so little space that employees were constantly hindered and injured by parcels piled up in the passages. 

Book time THE English Language Library in Mojacar’s Centro de Usos Multiples, La Fuente, is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 2pm. Users are asked to be patient, as only four members are allowed inside at any one time, and are reminded that masks must be worn.  

New arrivals EL EJIDO’S Poniente hospital attended to 2,451 births in 2020, averaging six daily, with 1,985  normal deliveries and 429 caesareans.  The head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department explained that the unit did everything possible to ensure fewer invasive confinements, directed at the family rather than technology. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "News in Brief – Costa de Almeria."





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

