MEGHAN MARKLE’S Sister Calls Her A ‘Psychopath’ And Says Windsors Should Keep Harry Away From Her



In an interview with Spanish publication El Mundo, Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, has attacked the claims her sister made during the interview that she gave with her husband, Prince Harry, to Oprah Winfrey, where the Duchess of Sussex called a member of her husband’s family racist for allegedly being worried about the skin color that her son would have.

Samantha Markle, told the newspaper El Mundo, that her sister “is a psychopath and narcissist” and that the Windsors should keep Harry away from her, saying, “She has told so many lies about her past to the royal family that they are causing serious harm. She did not work in an embassy, ​​nor did she get scholarships or grants in the Fiji Islands”.

She continued, “My father paid for her education. If you believe what you think is real, when actually you have delusional thoughts, many things can happen that affect the children, although I do not mean that it hurt them physically”.

Ms Markle added that Megan has done a lot of damage to her father and herself, “Meghan is responsible for ignoring my father after he suffered two heart attacks, and I am in a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis. She has paid public relations to destroy us”.

Speaking about her sister’s now world-famous Oprah interview, Samantha’s opinion was that “the camera shots and timing suggested it was scripted. It was all very cheesy, like a bad high school play”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es. _______________________________________________________

