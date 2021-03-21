Meghan Markle’s Sister Calls Her A Psycho And Says Windsors Should Keep Harry Away

By
Chris King
-
0
Meghan Markle's Sister Calls Her A Psycho And Says Windsors Should Keep Harry Away
Meghan Markle's Sister Calls Her A Psycho And Says Windsors Should Keep Harry Away. Image: Wikimedia

MEGHAN MARKLE’S Sister Calls Her A Psycho And Says Windsors Should Keep Harry Away From Her

In an interview with Spanish publication El Mundo, Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, has attacked the claims her sister made during the interview that she gave with her husband, Prince Harry, to Oprah Winfrey, where the Duchess of Sussex called a member of her husband’s family racist for allegedly being worried about the skin color that her son would have.

Samantha Markle, told the newspaper El Mundo, that her sister “is a psychopath and narcissist” and that the Windsors should keep Harry away from her, saying, “She has told so many lies about her past to the royal family that they are causing serious harm. She did not work in an embassy, ​​nor did she get scholarships or grants in the Fiji Islands”.

-- Advertisement --

She continued, “My father paid for her education. If you believe what you think is real, when actually you have delusional thoughts, many things can happen that affect the children, although I do not mean that it hurt them physically”.

Ms Markle added that Megan has done a lot of damage to her father and herself, “Meghan is responsible for ignoring my father after he suffered two heart attacks, and I am in a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis. She has paid public relations to destroy us”.

Speaking about her sister’s now world-famous Oprah interview, Samantha’s opinion was that “the camera shots and timing suggested it was scripted. It was all very cheesy, like a bad high school play”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle’s Sister Calls Her A Psycho And Says Windsors Should Keep Harry Away”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articlePaul McCartney Publishes His Second Children’s Book ‘Grandude’s Green Submarine’
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here