Manchester Man Seriously Injured In Machete Attack In The Street

Armed police from the Greater Manchester Police force raced to an incident in Duchess Street near Trent Road in Shaw, Manchester at just before 6.45pm on Saturday evening (March 20), after it had been reported that a man was seriously injured following a machete attack in the street.

An eyewitness told Manchester Evening News that the man was ‘not in a good way’, and the victim, allegedly in his late 30s, was rushed to hospital where he is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Greater Manchester Police arrested two men aged 23 and 51, on suspicion of serious assault, with a spokesperson saying, “Shortly before 18:45hrs on Saturday 20th March 2021, police received reports of a male having been attacked by another male who was in possession of a machete”.

They continued, “Specialist armed officers were deployed to the scene, alongside colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service, who provided medical assistance to the victim, a male in his late 30s”.

Before adding, “He has now been taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable. Two further males, aged 23 and 51, were arrested nearby on suspicion of serious assault, and they remain in police custody. There is not believed to be any wider risk to the local community”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

