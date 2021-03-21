Malaga Health Delegate Gives Hope For The Pandemic

MALAGA Health Delegate gives hope: ‘We will be able to solve this pandemic’

Ahead of the Easter celebrations, which are marked by a slight easing of restrictions in Andalucía while the provincial borders remain closed, the delegate of Health in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, has said that while “the fourth wave is irremediable”, prudence and caution over the period will help the Community beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bautista asked for “a lot of caution in these days that come from Holy Week,” warning that “the virus is in the street, it is where people are, it is transmitted when there are crowds, and the virus kills.”

Following his warning, the Health delegate also conveyed a message of hope, stating that there are lots of “hints that we are going to be able to solve this pandemic”, with the help of vaccines, insisting that they are “the only solution there is.”

He added that on March 7, no Covid-related deaths were reported in the province for the first time this year, data that is sure to give “hope.”

“Zero deaths, zero infections in residences, zero infections among health professionals… we are already seeing zeroes,” he said.

