Madrid Pensioners Take To The Streets To Protest About Pensions.

Juan Antonio Herranz, the spokesman for the General Coordination of Pensioners of Madrid, led a protest of around 100 pensioners through the streets of Madrid on Saturday 20, armed with banners and placards, to demonstrate “in defense of the public pension system”.

The pensioners marched from Puerta del Sol to the Congress of Deputies, and Juan Antonio Herranz voiced his indignation at the progress of the Toledo pacts, which he claims “in no way guarantee decent pensions”.

Calling on the general public, he said that through social mobilization and the presence of the so-called alternative unions, the group wants people to realise that pensions “are not the exclusive problem of pensioners, but of the entire population, and therefore calls on society as a whole”, to support their cause.

He also pointed out that by making this march, they are showing their rejection of the policies of José Luis Escrivá, the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, and have launched a clear message that, "we are going to continue in the streets until somehow we achieve our objectives", as reported by moncloa.com.

