LISBON Anti-Lockdown Protesters Numbering Around 3000 Strong Call For Freedom



A mass protest by around 3000 Portuguese people in the capital, Lisbon, on Saturday, saw calls for greater individual and social freedom, and rebelling against the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many of them voicing the belief that the majority of those infected by the virus will recover anyway.

Their protest began in Parque Edward VIII and moved on down Avenida da Liberdade, stopping in Rossio, where the assembled crowds sang songs and gave speeches, with the press reporting that the majority were not wearing masks or keeping a safe social distance.

-- Advertisement --



Banners made for the event were emblazoned with slogans like ‘Covid-1984’, ‘Give our Freedom back’, ‘Leave the kids alone’, ‘the media is the virus’, and ‘experimental vaccines: we will not be guinea pigs’.

These were not a small band of foreign residents, they were predominantly Portuguese people, singing the traditional songs of protest like Zeca Afonso’s ‘Grandola Vila Morena’.

The event had been organised over social media, and attracted people from many corners of the country, the Algarve included and was timed to coincide with similar events that went ahead in other capital cities throughout the world, with one of the participants saying, “The vibe was fantastic! Thousands of people smiling and feeling free”.

Interestingly, PSP police accompanied the event but there were very few incidents reported, and according to people taking part in the demo, the police presence was not in the least bit oppressive.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lisbon Anti-Lockdown Protesters Around 3000 Strong Call For Freedom”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.