FUNDRAISING campaign launched to save kitten born without genitals

A desperate family has launched a fundraising campaign in the hopes of securing more than £1,000 needed to save the life of their little kitten Harry, who was born without any genitals. Known as an ‘intersex’ cat, the ball of fur was born with a “gaping hole” instead of the sex organs that would show if he was male or female; his doting family, however, have assumed that Harry is a boy, as the majority of ginger cats are.

When Harry was born to the family’s cat Luna, the prognosis wasn’t good: a vet informed his owners that it would be kinder to put Harry to sleep, as his life would be plagued with serious and painful infections. However, 21-year-old Lauren Heal didn’t give up hope and found a new vet, who has proposed reconstructive surgery to give Harry a better quality of life. But the surgery doesn’t come cheap, and the family hopes it can raise enough through donations to save their beloved kitten.

“I want to do everything in my power to be able to help him – he’s a playful loving kitten – he deserves better,” Lauren said.

“They think he’s intersex, but they don’t know for certain – they can’t properly diagnose him due to having no genitals. If you put him on his back you feel this little bump. The vet said she could feel it, there might be some tissue but she’s not sure.”

A spokesperson for Cats Protection previously said: “Intersex cats do not frequently occur. ‘This may arise through mosaicism – which is when a kitten’s cells divide unusually while the kitten is a growing embryo.

“Such mosaicism may result in a cat with either male or female reproductive organs and genitalia, or a pair of mixed reproductive organs and genitalia.”

