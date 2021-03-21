Katie Price Spends The Night In Hospital

KATIE PRICE spends the night in A&E after boyfriend Carl Woods is rushed to hospital

Reality TV star Katie Price spent the night at boyfriend Carl Woods’ bedside after he was rushed to hospital following a horrific accident at his home gym. The 31-year-old reportedly broke three bones in his hand after dropping a dumbbell on it and was pictured leaving hospital with a full cast up to his elbow.

Katie herself has said she is ‘disabled for life’ and ‘waddles like a duck’ after a holiday horror fall smashed both her feet. Price has now been declared disabled after breaking her feet in a freak accident, she says: “I’m crippled and scarred for life.” ‘Bankrupt’ Price broke both feet after jumping over a wall ‘without judging the height’ while on holiday abroad.

A source told The Sun: “This is the worst possible situation for the pair – they’re now both struggling with severe injuries.

“Carl has broken three bones in his hand and has had to have his whole arm put into plaster and is now facing an operation to get it fixed.

“He’s in absolute agony and spent hours at the hospital getting X rays and everything put back into place.

“It’s just typical of Katie’s bad luck at the moment that his hand is out of action while she’s recovering from breaking her feet.”

