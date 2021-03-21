Iglesias Claims Current Madrid President Will ‘End Up In Jail’

IGLESIAS claims the current Madrid president will ‘end up in jail’ if he wins the May elections

Future presidential candidate for the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, has sensationally claimed that current head of the regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, could “end up in jail” for “robbery with both hands” if he wins the upcoming election on May 4. Iglesias said that he intends to “lift up the carpets” if he becomes president and expose the corruption of the PP, according to Spanish daily Europa Press.

The Vice President of the Spanish Government and leader of Podemos, Iglesias extraordinarily announced that he will be putting himself forward as a candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid in May, after deciding to leave the Executive.

“Madrid needs a left-wing government and I think I can be useful. I have been thinking about it a lot and we have decided that if those registered want to, I will run for the elections in Madrid,” Iglesias said in a video.

Iglesias accused Ayuso of ruling the Madrid government with a “Trumpist dynamic” and urged people to vote for him in order to end the “power of the corrupt and the mafia.”

The Deputy of Más Madrid, Mónica García, also criticised Ayuso for allowing the elections to go ahead while the coronavirus cases in the region are still very high.

