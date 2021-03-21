Government Minister Who Had Virus ‘Went Straight to the Office’

A UK government minister who had Covid went straight to the office sparking concerns of an outbreak, it has emerged.

Minister Kit Malthouse reportedly went straight to his government office while ill with the virus, causing concerns he could have caused an outbreak.

The Policing Minister sparked concern at the Home Office after going into work while waiting for the results of his Covid test.

According to reports, the minister’s test came back positive but he had returned to his office by then, forcing him to quickly leave after he received the news.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said ministers are not exempt from the restrictions put in place around the virus.

He said: “Everyone in a workplace owes a duty of care to their colleagues.

“Given the significant health risks involved, reckless behaviour must have consequences and ministers cannot be exempt from that.

“As employees return to the workplace, they need to be able to trust that their employer is being open and transparent about the risks.

“Any failure to disclose an incident will only serve to undermine confidence.”

The Home Office said: “The policing minister is self-isolating with his household following a positive Covid test.

“This was a precautionary test as the minister had no symptoms. The minister promptly left the building.”

The news comes after UK government has been urging people to comply with Covid regulations while the country continues its vaccinations.

