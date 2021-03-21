Good Morning Britain To Replace Piers Morgan With ‘Safe Option’ Ben Shephard As Show’s Ratings Plummet.

PIERS Morgan’s seat as the host on Good Morning Britain will be taken by Ben Shephard after ITV bosses opted for the “safest option”, according to reports. Producers had been left frantically searching for a replacement on the show ever since the 55-year-old dramatically quit after a row about Meghan Markle.

Some had hoped for a Black or Asian presenter to take over the role, especially following ITV’s pledge to bring more diverse stars to their team over the summer.

Ben has been chosen to take his place according to the Mail on Sunday saying he represents the “safest option”. A source told the paper: “ITV and GMB bosses were totally unprepared for Piers going. Ben, who is adored by the staff and much of the audience, stepped in and the thought is now that he will work long term. He certainly isn’t like-for-like for Piers, but then who is?”

Piers’ departure was announced by ITV the evening after he had clashed with Alex Beresford on-air over controversial comments he had made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

These had included casting doubt on the veracity of a number of claims made during the interview, including Meghan’s admission that she had struggled with suicidal thoughts. Since walking away from his role at ITV, Piers has split viewers’ opinions on whether or not he’s missed on-screen.

Piers Morgan has been pressed to return to Good Morning Britain by his loyal fans, as a petition calling for his reinstatement reached 360,000 signatures after the controversial host stepped down from the show nearly two weeks ago.

Piers Morgan, 55, sensationally walked out from a live Good Morning Britain show almost two weeks ago, however, his loyal fans have since set up five web pages to get the star back on the ITV breakfast show. Ratings for the show since his departure have continued to plummet- BBC Breakfast has since stormed ahead in the viewing figures.

