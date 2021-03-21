GIBRALTAR expat raises thousands for Cancer Research UK

The weather may have been distinctly un-spring like this weekend, with pouring rain, low temperatures and strong winds, but that didn’t stop Reece Donovan from getting out and pounding the pavements to raise money for a good cause. Personal trainer Reece embarked on the gruelling 4x4x48 challenge, developed by David Goggins, which involves running four miles every four hours over a 48 hour period.

“Everybody knows someone who has been affected by cancer”: this is what motivated Reece to take on the challenge and the undaunted fitness guru raised a whopping €2025 for the Gibraltar branch of Cancer Research UK, which he presented to Giovi Vinales of CRUK-GIB in The World Trade Centre.

Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch is as the name suggests a branch of Cancer Research UK. Cancer Research is the UK’s leading charity dedicated purely to cancer research and supports over 500 research group leaders throughout the UK, through a variety of funding mechanisms including research institutes, clinical centres, and programme and project grants. Cancer Research UK is committed to the research funding of both scientists and clinicians and support a number of personal award schemes.

CRUK – Gib is fully transparent about where the funds go and what your money is doing to ensure that “Together we will beat cancer”.

Reece posted videos of his challenge on Instagram so you can follow his story here, and he hopes that his experience will inspire others to fundraise for local charities also.

