German Team Discover Blood Clot Trigger In Astrazeneca Vaccine.

GERMAN Scientists at Greifswald teaching hospital claim they have discovered the cause of blood clots among a small number of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients- a targeted treatment can now be used, say doctors.

Researchers at the Greifswald teaching hospital in northern Germany said on Friday, March, 19, that they had discovered the cause of the unusual blood clotting found in some recipients of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) reported.

The investigation showed how the vaccine could cause rare thrombosis in the brain in a small number of patients. The discovery means that targeted treatment can be offered to those who suffer similar clotting, using a very common medication.

The success was a result of cooperation between the Greifswald hospital, state health regulator the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), as well as doctors in Austria — a nurse there died from thrombosis in the brain after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

The researchers emphasized that treatment would only be possible in patients where blood clots appear, rather than as a preventative treatment. The information has been shared with hospitals all across Europe.

If a patient experiences symptoms like continuous headache, dizziness or impaired vision lasting more than three days after vaccination need further medical check-ups, according to the German Research Association for Thrombosis and Hemostasis in a statement on the recent findings.

VACCINE WARS:

The European Union has once again threatened to block millions of vaccines to the UK, after telling AstraZeneca to up production and speed up deliveries to the block or face bans.

The company itself has blamed production delays at its EU plants, but European officials are furious that AstraZeneca has been able to deliver its United Kingdom contract while falling short on the continent. Von der Leyen said Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca had so far delivered only 30 per cent of the 90 million vaccine doses it had promised for the first quarter of the year.

