Fatal Collision Caused By Car Travelling In The Wrong Direction

Sarah Keane
FATAL collision in Madrid caused by a car travelling the wrong direction down the motorway

Two drivers lost their lives on Saturday night, March 20 in a head-on collision caused by one of the vehicles travelling in the wrong direction down the A-2 motorway near the Madrid town of Alcala de Henares.

When the emergency health services arrived at the scene, the two drivers, identified as 35 and 38-year-old men, were pronounced dead, according to Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

At 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, 112 received several calls indicating that a vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction on the A2, coming out of Madrid. Moments later, Emergencias received a call to say there had been a serious crash at kilometre 28 of the Barcelona motorway.

Unfortunately, emergency workers failed to resuscitate the drivers, whose identities have been withheld until their families have been informed. The traffic division of the Guardia Civil is investigating the cause of the tragic accident.

Frighteningly, accidents of this sort are becoming more and more common in Spain, and hardly a week goes by without reports of a driver travelling in the wrong direction, often with dire consequences. According to Traffic Headquarters, this kind of ‘reckless driving’ can carry a jail sentence of up to two years and a six year ban from driving.


