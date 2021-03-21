EU ‘to Announce Further Plans to Open up International Travel’

THE EU is set to announce its further plans to open up international travel.

According to reports, the EU will announce its further international travel plans.

Following a statement this week proposing the introduction of vaccine passports, as well as a coordinated plan to lift restrictions, the EU is set to next week announce further plans to help re-open international travel.

The EU is set to call for “a common approach to the gradual lifting of restrictions, to ensure that efforts are coordinated when the epidemiological situation allows for an easing of current measures,” according to one publication.

The EU has also proposed the introduction of digital certificates that will show whether a person has been vaccinated, recovered from the illness or recently tested negative. The passes are meant to allow international travel.

Aviation groups backed the proposal, saying vaccine certificates could help reduce travel restrictions.

An EasyJet Plc spokeswoman said in an email the airline welcomes the EU’s plan.

She said: “Given the continued progress of the vaccine roll-out we must ensure there is a risk-based and data-driven approach to removing restrictions, with the objective of returning to unrestricted travel where it is possible and safe to do so.”

The European Tourism Manifesto alliance, which represents more than 60 travel organisations, urged the EU to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies on international travel.

The news comes after Spain’s government has said it expects tourism to re-open this summer.

