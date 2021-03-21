ELEVEN Valencian restaurants voted among the best in Spain

Fewer industries have suffered more as a result of the coronavirus pandemic than the hospitality sector, and so it is a particularly proud day for Valencian restaurants when eleven of its eateries are recognised as being among the top 100 in Spain. The prestigious ranking was prepared by the ‘El Tenedor’ portal, which highlights the best 100 restaurants in Spain every year according to user experience.

Sitting at the top of the Valencian list and at number 13 overall is L’Escaleta in Cocentaina, run by chef Kiko Moya. In second place is El Xato in La Nucia, run by Cristina Figueira in position 16, followed by Orobianco in Calpe and La Finca in Elche. The vast majority of the celebrated restaurants feature in Levante-EMV’s The best 55 restaurants in the Valencian Community, which each year recognizes the excellence of Valencian chefs.

-- Advertisement --



Voted the best restaurant in Spain by El Tenedor is Casona del Judio in Santander, followed in second place by Cenador de Amos in Villaverde de Pontones and La Rioja’s El Portal del Echaurren in third.

Below you can check the eleven Valencian restaurants to see if your favourite is on the list:

13. L’Escaleta (Concentaina)

16. El Xato (La Núcia)

37. Orobianco (Calp)

38. La Finca (Elche)

55. Tula (Xàbia)

70. Canvas (Valencia)

76. Baeza & Rufete (Alicante)

80. Temple (Alicante)

85. Gordon 10 (Valencia)

91. Beat (Calp)

98. Ampar (Valencia)

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eleven Valencian Restaurants Voted Among The Best In Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.