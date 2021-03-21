Down it goes!

THE Valencian Community now has the lowest coronavirus incidence rate in Spain.

This was the result of taking the “path of maximum prudence,” Generalitat president Ximo Puig declared last Sunday, referring to the results of the region’s draconian anti-Covid measures that were introduced last January.

“The efforts of the Valencian region’s population have situated us amongst regions with the lowest rates in Europe,” Puig pointed out.

The region’s cumulative 14-day incidence rate stands at 33 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared with more than 1,500 when the third wave hit after Christmas and Valencia’s figures were the country’s worst. Spain currently has a national incidence rate of 128.

Generalitat president Ximo Puig announced that for 508 of the Valencian Community’s 542 municipalities this fell even lower to 25 cases per 100,000, putting them in the “minimum risk” category.

These municipalities – 94 per cent of the total – included the three provincial capitals Valencia, Alicante and Castellon, Puig pointed out.

Of the remaining municipalities, 26 were classed as “low risk” and “eight as “medium.” There are no longer any municipalities considered “high or extreme risk,” Puig confirmed.

The latest figures were announced last Sunday following his latest meeting with Valencia region’s Health department head, Ana Barcelo where they discussed the evolution of the pandemic in the Valencian Community.

Earlier, Barcelo had welcomed the all-clear for the AstraZeneca which had been interrupted by concerns over the Oxford vaccine’s side effects.

“This will allow us to resume the immunisation rate that we had set ourselves to protect the majority of Valencian Community residents in the shortest possible time,” she said.

She was particularly pleased, she said, that the European Medicines Agency and the Pharmacovigilance Committee had concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and efficient.

Meanwhile, and following a meeting of the regional government’s Vaccination Monitoring Committee, Generalitat sources confirmed that the Spanish government is also due to restart the debate on raising the AstraZeneca cut-off age to 65.

Depending on their decision, the Valencian Community would adapt its vaccination programme to their findings, the same sources said.

