Former Prime Minister, David Cameron, reportedly texted Rishi Sunak to lobby for a failing finance company he had shares in and was advising.

Cameron has been accused of sending a number of text messages to Sunak’s private phone asking for hundreds of millions of pounds in support of Greensill through the Government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

-- Advertisement --



The majority of the messages, sent in April, went unanswered and the firm eventually went bust after having its loan application declined, The Sunday Times has reported.

Mr Sunak was understood to have agreed with officials who felt the company did not qualify for the scheme. It was also said that Sunak referred Cameron, who had shares in the company potentially worth tens of millions, to senior officials at the Treasury.

An enquiry into the claims has been called by Labour, which will add details to an investigation by the Financial Times earlier this week.

Others contacted by the former prime minister are said to include the permanent secretary, Tom Scholar, and the second permanent secretary, Charles Roxburgh. The Treasury eventually made the final decision to decline the company’s application.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said: “Rishi Sunak already had questions to answer as to why Greensill was given so much more access to the Treasury than other Covid lenders.”

“The suggestion that David Cameron was also contacting the Chancellor directly to further Greensill’s commercial interests raises even bigger concerns. This is public money, and the processes involved in decision-making should be fully transparent and beyond reproach. We need a full and thorough investigation into what’s happened here.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “David Cameron Texted Rishi Sunak for Loan for Failing Company” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.